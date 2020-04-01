Mouthful Temporarily Closed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

The coronavirus has impacted Casper businesses in a myriad ways. Last week, Casper's Good Cooking permanently closed it doors after 42 years of serving the city.

The latest closure is Mouthful, which is located inside Gruner Brothers Brewing. The official Mouthful Facebook page shared the news yesterday evening (March 31st, 2020), with a message that read:

Mouthful will be closed until further notice, we want to do our part in not spreading the virus to our team or our beloved customers! Please know this was one of the hardest things I have personally done. I feel that in my heart it is the best thing we could do under current circumstances. We want to thank you casper for the love and support you have provided it’s been a blessing! Stay safe until we feed you next!

Mouthful is known for their gourmet burgers. Here's to hoping they will be able to serve us again soon.