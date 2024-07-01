An Arby’s Favorite Is Back on the Menu in Casper

Arby's has been one of my personal favorite fast food chains for many years. As a matter of fact, it's the only fast food restaurant that I have ever worked for (although it was 30 years ago and in Flint, Michigan).

That being said, they broke my heart back in 2021, after they discontinued my favorite side dish, potato cakes. If you haven't been to an Arby's in a while or are unfamiliar with potato cakes, their official website describes them as a:

Shredded potato fried to a crispy golden brown.

Personally, I just call them perfection. Is it because they remind of the triangular, tater tot-like items we got with elementary school lunches? Maybe. Is it because no matter what, they are always served hot and fresh? Probably.

Regardless, I never thought I'd see the day when they wouldn't be on the menu, so I truly was heartbroken when they took the tasty potato goodness from us back in 2021.

While this clever, but hilarious, 80's themed, Illuminati-esque commercial (shown below), and the official Arby's official website both say that potato cakes are back only for a limited time, I think "The Order" does have a plan.

Illuminati jokes aside, it really does kind of feel like a prophecy come true... at least to me. I had just ordered from the Wyoming Boulevard Arby's location yesterday (Sunday, June 30th, 2024), and there wasn't even a hint of the return of the favored side dish on the menu.

It's fine by me though. After a three year hiatus, I'm just glad potato cakes are back now. Hopefully, the "powers that beef" will continue to get the hint and keep them on the menu permanently. After all... the people have spoken!

