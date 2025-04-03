The 53 Most Beloved Casper Eateries That Deserve a Comeback [PHOTOS]

If there is one thing that Casperites love, it is their restaurants.

With foodies that are Wyoming natives, to the hundreds of thousands of transplants that have called the Cowboy State home in the last fifty plus years, there have been several beloved restaurants that have come and gone.

A few weeks ago (on Friday, March 14th, 2025), we posed a simple question on our social media page: "If you could bring back one former Casper area restaurant, which one would it be?".

After nearly three weeks of searching and 699 comments (and still counting), we were able to compile a list (with pictures), of the restaurants Casperites miss the most.

To be completely transparent, there were a few places that we just couldn't scrounge up photos for, so those "honorable mentions", we're going to list off first:

Mr. Steak (circa 1980)

Crazy Crab

Saddle Rock Cafe

Pirate Pizza

Gooey Louie's

Some the entries might shock you, but keep in mind, not everyone has the same taste buds. The list also brings back favorites from over four decades ago, so no matter your age range, at least a couple of your favorites more than likely made the list.

So without further ado, here are the "53 Restaurants Casper Residents Miss the Most".

These Are the 53 Restaurants Casper Residents Miss the Most Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke