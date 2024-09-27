Popular Casper Asian Restaurant Closed Until Further Notice

One of Casper's most popular noodle restaurants has announced that will be closed until further notice.

Pho Saigon, a local Vietnamese restaurant, that specializes in soup and noodle dishes, is currently closed.

The official PHOSaiGon- Vietnamese Restaurant Casper,WY Facebook page originally posted a message earlier this week (Tuesday, September 24th, 2024), that read:

I like to announce everyone that the business is closed by health department due to main walk in cooler malfunction. Until further fix will open later day. thank you so much.

Unfortunately, it looks like they will be closed indefinitely.

A pair of signs posted on the restaurant's doors now read:

Business will be closed (due to) walk-in cooler malfunction until further notice.

For those that have never had the pleasure of trying it, pho is a Vietnamese soup dish consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs and meat (chicken, beef and shrimp are popular proteins).

Wikipedia states:

Pho is a popular food in Vietnam where it is served in households, street-stalls, and restaurants country-wide. Residents of the city of Nam Định were the first to create Vietnamese traditional phở.

Pho is one of my personal favorite dishes, and while there are a couple of other places locally where you can order it, in my humble opinion, Pho Saigon does it best.

Here's to hoping they can reopen soon.

