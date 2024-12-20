Say Goodbye, Casper: Big Lots Is Closing All Stores

Big Lots has been facing financial hardship for some time now, but the retail discount chain is now in the process of closing all its stores, which obviously includes the Casper location.

It was reported earlier this year (September 2024), that Big Lots had filed for bankruptcy protection, stating that they intended to sell the business to Nexus Capital Management, but that deal is no longer expected to proceed.

The Big Lots website has already begun advertising an "All Stores Closing: 50% off the entire store".

Originally founded in 1967, with their headquarters based in Columbus, Ohio, the retail chain operates over 900 locations across the country. Big Lots sells everything from furniture, lawn and garden, apparel, health and beauty, and a plethora of other consumer goods.

It was originally reported back in August 2024, that the Cheyenne location was closing.

At this point, no specific date has been given for when the stores will be closing permanently. Big lots CEO, Bruce Thorn, stated that the company would continue “efforts to secure an alternative deal with Nexus or another party".

