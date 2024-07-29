Local Favorite Mediterranean Restaurant Closing in Casper, but Only for a Few Days

Casperites received a bit of a scare Sunday evening (July, 28th, 2024), when Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant, Sweet Zoey, announced they were closing.

Thankfully, it's only going to be for a couple of days.

Owner and namesake, Zoey, shared a heartfelt message via the official Sweet Zoey Facebook page which stated:

With an incredibly heavy heart💔, we must inform you that Sweet Zoey’s restaurant will be closed from Monday to Wednesday due to an equipment breakdown.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and support during this challenging time.

We look forward to serving you again soon!

Thank you,

Zoey

Sweet Zoey's closing may be temporary, but Casper is losing two other businesses. Rockstar Music Store announced they would be closing permanently closing back on Tuesday, July 16th, 2024.

The week prior (Tuesday, July 9th, 2024), the Blimpie sub shop located in the Hilltop Shopping Center also closed.

The good news, the Snack Shack is now open in the Hilltop Shopping Center and so is Casper's newest restaurant, Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar.

