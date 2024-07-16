Downtown Musical Instrument Store Permanently Closing Its Doors

Casper is losing yet another one of its retail locations.

The downtown musical instrument retailer, Rockstar Music Store, made the closing announcement via their official Facebook page earlier today (Tuesday, July 16th, 2024).

The announcement stated:

A huge thank you to Casper, for the last 4 years! We will be closing Rockstar Music in the next few weeks. We so love and appreciate all of you for your support and will miss you terribly. Please come by and say hello and check out our closeouts! Nyna Wass

This is the second business in as many weeks to shut down. The chain sandwich shop, Blimpie, in the Hilltop Shopping Center, permanently closed its doors last Tuesday (July 9th, 2024).

