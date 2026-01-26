Heads Up, Casper: Johnny J’s Diner Closed Briefly for Repairs

Local residents are going to have go without one of Casper's favorite diners for the next couple of days.

Johnny J's Diner will be temporarily closed on Monday and Tuesday of this week for some minor repairs.

The Johnny J's Diner Facebook page shared the reminder with a graphic and a message that states:

FRIENDLY REMINDER:: Reminding everyone that we are closed today... Monday (1/26) through Tuesday ( 1/27 ) for some small repairs. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this closure and look forward to seeing you all again at our normal business hours on Wednesday ( 1/28 ) 6:30am!

Johnny J's has been a staple in Casper for decades, serving folks breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as awesome desserts. It's going to be a long two days without them, but we will all not-so-patiently await them to reopen Wednesday morning.

