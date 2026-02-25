Growing for Good: Child Development Center of Natrona County Celebrates Major Expansion

On Friday, February 20th, 2026, the Child Development Center of Natrona County held the groundbreaking ceremony for their recent building expansion at 2020 E. 12th Street here in Casper.

CDC Expansion at a Glance

The expansion project added 3,856 new square feet, designed to support more children and families.

Highlights of the expansion include:

1 New Classroom

8 New Offices

A Larger Conference Room

An Expanded Quick Care Clinic

A Welcoming New Façade With Colorful Donor Tiles & Larger CDC Signage

Executive Director of the CDC, Alisha Rowe, had this to say about the expansion:

I'm thrilled this expansion is coming to life! Thanks to our amazing Donors, the CDC Board of Directors, and the CDC Staff. Our expansion project is not just about adding square footage. It is about adding hope. It means we will be able to serve more children with early intervention services, therapies, healthcare, and preschool. Thank you for your partnership, your generosity, and your continued belief in the Child Development Center and the difference we make in the lives of children.

Why the Expansion Matters

According to the CDC's website, this expansion means more care, more therapies, and more opportunities for Wyoming’s children. It also provides families with the support and welcoming environment they deserve. Every new space represents a stronger foundation for the future. With this project, the CDC is opening doors for children to thrive, families to feel supported, and Wyoming communities to grow stronger for generations to come.

The CDC's Chairman of the Board, Bryce Row, stated:

The CDC provides early intervention services (therapies including PT, OT, and Speech) and preschool for children from birth to five. Over the past 10 years, we have expanded our services to benefit the broader community of children from birth to age 21. These services include CDC+, pediatric audiology, and the new Quick Care with a Nurse Practitioner. To Date, the CDC serves on average 784 children per month with 120 staff members. The CDC delivers over 1,000 free developmental screenings a year. Because the number of children CDC serves has grown, we need to expand our physical space.

The CDC's Current Fundraising Goal

The expansion project is part of the CDC’s $2.5 million fundraising goal, which aims to bring this vision to life and expand opportunities and resources for children in the community.

