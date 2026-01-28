Set a reminder on your calendars for this Friday for the annual outreach for the homeless and unhoused event at the Fraternal Order of Eagles hosted by the Casper Housing Authority.

A recent press release from the non-profit states:

Casper Housing Authority invites the public to Project Homeless Connect – a resource fair for the homeless and un-housed of Casper and our surrounding areas.

Since 2018, we have been serving the community in correlating with the Point In Time Count, mandated by HUD. Our efforts, together with partners across the community, exist to provide a safe, warm place, centered on accessing resources for our homeless population.

This year thanks to community partners we will be offering free hair cuts, hot breakfast and lunch with to-go containers available, hot coffee, and a Free Store full of clothes, shoes, toiletries, and other resources will be open to all. The event takes place at the Eagles in downtown Casper, located at 306 N Durbin on Friday, January 30, from 9am til 3 pm.

Partners present this year include: The Casper College Adult Learning Center, Casper Area Transit, Iris Clubhouse, Legal Aide, UW Family Practice, Veteran’s Administration, Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, Wyoming Housing Network, Community Action Partnership and Healthcare for the Homeless, The Sandwich Ministry, and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.

If you would like to drop off donations of blankets, coats, toiletries, or other beneficial items for our homeless neighbors, you can do so on this Thursday (January 29th, 2026), from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Both days the entrance will be on the north side of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, located at 306 N. Durbin Street. For additional information on the event, please call (307) 233-7018..

