2024 ‘Stuff the Van’ Toy Drive Wish List

'Tis the season for helping Casper kids, as our annual Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year #27, December 16th through the 21st, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia.

Our mission is the same as in the past: collecting toys and gifts to make sure no Casper child goes without this Christmas, as we partner with our friends at CHA Cares.

Join us live at Walmart East from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm each day, as we collect new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages (and cash), for the over 3,000 kids on our Christmas list so far, with more expected. Keep your eyes on our apps and listen daily for updates on specific needs across the Townsquare Media family of stations: 104.7 Kiss FM, K2 Radio, My Country 95.5, Rock 96.7, 107.9 Jack FM, and AM 1400 The Cowboy.

When: Monday, December 16th - Saturday, December 19th | 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

Monday, December 16th - Saturday, December 19th | 7:00 am - 7:00 pm Where: Walmart East | 4400 E 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609

Walmart East | 4400 E 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609 How To Help: Stop by and make a donation of new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages. Cash and checks are accepted on site and monetary donations can also be made online.

Gifts for all ages:

Ear buds/headphones

Pajamas

Card games

Wireless speakers

Sports themed items

Journals

Puzzles

Socks, slippers, fuzzy socks

Bikes, skateboards, helmets

Board Games

Gifts for Children:

Cars & Trucks

Hot Wheels sets

Nerf Guns

Army men (& women)

Dinosaur sets

Crafts

Minecraft, Fortnight, Star Wars

Action Figures

Dolls, Barbies, and accessories

Legos

Playdough sets

Board Games

Winter gear

Body care sets

Dress-up sets (prince, princess, swords, hats)

Puppets

Puzzles

Bikes, skateboards, helmets, hover boards

Gifts for teens/young adults:

Make-up & nail polish sets

Sports equipment (football, basketballs)

Winter gear (hats, gloves)

Sunglasses

Headbands, buffs

Legos

Cell phone cases & pop sockets

Bath bombs/skincare facemasks

Video games rated E

Cross-body purses, clutches/wallets, jewelry

Men & women’s body wash sets & lotion

Portable cell phone charger

Yeti/Tervis style mugs/water bottles

RC Cars, planes, etc.

Board games

Art sets

Puzzles

Fuzzy blankets

Hoodies

Skateboards

Gift cards (in the amount of $10, $15, $25, $50)

Target

Amazon

VISA

MasterCard

GrubHub

Ulta Beauty

DoorDash

Fast food restaurants

This is the your chance to help local families in need this holiday to season and to make sure every child in Natrona County has a very merry Christmas.

