2024 ‘Stuff the Van’ Toy Drive Wish List
'Tis the season for helping Casper kids, as our annual Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year #27, December 16th through the 21st, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia.
Our mission is the same as in the past: collecting toys and gifts to make sure no Casper child goes without this Christmas, as we partner with our friends at CHA Cares.
Join us live at Walmart East from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm each day, as we collect new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages (and cash), for the over 3,000 kids on our Christmas list so far, with more expected. Keep your eyes on our apps and listen daily for updates on specific needs across the Townsquare Media family of stations: 104.7 Kiss FM, K2 Radio, My Country 95.5, Rock 96.7, 107.9 Jack FM, and AM 1400 The Cowboy.
- When: Monday, December 16th - Saturday, December 19th | 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
- Where: Walmart East | 4400 E 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609
- How To Help: Stop by and make a donation of new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages. Cash and checks are accepted on site and monetary donations can also be made online.
Gifts for all ages:
- Ear buds/headphones
- Pajamas
- Card games
- Wireless speakers
- Sports themed items
- Journals
- Puzzles
- Socks, slippers, fuzzy socks
- Bikes, skateboards, helmets
- Board Games
Gifts for Children:
- Cars & Trucks
- Hot Wheels sets
- Nerf Guns
- Army men (& women)
- Dinosaur sets
- Crafts
- Minecraft, Fortnight, Star Wars
- Action Figures
- Dolls, Barbies, and accessories
- Legos
- Playdough sets
- Board Games
- Winter gear
- Body care sets
- Dress-up sets (prince, princess, swords, hats)
- Puppets
- Puzzles
- Bikes, skateboards, helmets, hover boards
Gifts for teens/young adults:
- Make-up & nail polish sets
- Sports equipment (football, basketballs)
- Winter gear (hats, gloves)
- Sunglasses
- Headbands, buffs
- Legos
- Cell phone cases & pop sockets
- Bath bombs/skincare facemasks
- Video games rated E
- Cross-body purses, clutches/wallets, jewelry
- Men & women’s body wash sets & lotion
- Portable cell phone charger
- Yeti/Tervis style mugs/water bottles
- RC Cars, planes, etc.
- Board games
- Art sets
- Puzzles
- Fuzzy blankets
- Hoodies
- Skateboards
Gift cards (in the amount of $10, $15, $25, $50)
- Target
- Amazon
- VISA
- MasterCard
- GrubHub
- Ulta Beauty
- DoorDash
- Fast food restaurants
This is the your chance to help local families in need this holiday to season and to make sure every child in Natrona County has a very merry Christmas.
Casper's Favorite Christmas Movies According to Facebook
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke
Casperites Debate When to Start Decorating for Christmas
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke