Join the Fun for the Annual Father’s Day Event at Washington Park

Casper Housing Authority and CHA Cares are hosting their annual Father's Day Event at Washington Park, this Saturday, June 14th, in Casper.

The Father's Day Event Facebook event page states:

Each summer, Casper Housing Authority (CHA) hosts the Annual Father’s Day Event – A Celebration of Families. This summer we’re aiming to serve 3,000 people!

We would like you to join us this year on Saturday June 14, 2025 from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm at Washington Park. We are working hard to fill the park with free kid’s activities, a barbeque, snow cones, cotton candy, and cold soda and water.

As always, this free community event is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development initiative that aims to strengthen the bond between children and their fathers with the goal of connecting Dads to supportive services in their communities.

There will be all kinds of fun activities, including (but not limited to):

Bouncy houses

Live music

Free face painting

Free drinks from Pepsi

Free BBQ

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday June 14th, 2025 | 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

WHERE: Washington Park - 951 South Jefferson Street, Casper, WY 82601

COST: Free!

Come celebrate Father's Day early with the entire family for a free afternoon of fun in the sun.

