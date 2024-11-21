Butch’s Bar Is Helping to Feed Local Families This Thanksgiving

Wyoming has been ranked as the most charity state in the country for 2024, so it's no surprise that Casper and the surrounding areas are always eager to help out local families in need.

With that in mind, Butch's Bar in Evansville is hosting a party to help raise funds for the annual Birds N Bucks Thanksgiving Food Drive on this Friday (November 25th, 2024).

The official Butch's Bar Facebook page posted a flyer, along with a caption that read:

This Friday night, we're slanging Jell-O Shots for CHA CARES and the annual Birds & Bucks food drive.

Come join us for a good time for a great cause!

We've got DJ Nyke & DJ Trilly supplying the music all night!

This is the fourth year in a row that Butch's Bar is hosting this fundraiser. There is no cover charge and 100% of the proceeds go to CHA Cares, which is hosting Birds N Bucks, along with Greiner Ford of Casper and Townsquare Media Casper.

While Friday is the official food drive party, Butch's Bar will be raising money for Birds N Bucks on both Friday and Saturday night (November 25th and 26th, 2024).

Click here to find out more about the annual Birds N Bucks Thanksgiving Food Drive and how you can help support families all across Natrona County this holiday season.

