The 27th Annual ‘Bowl for Jason’s Friends’ Event Returning to Casper This March
It's almost that time again.
The Jason's Friends Foundation is hosting their annual non-profit fundraiser at El Mark O Lanes.
The Facebook event page states:
Mark your calendars for the 27th Annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends taking place on Saturday, March 1st, 2025, El Mark-O Lanes in Casper, WY.
The Bowl for Jason’s Friends annual fundraiser is a fun community event involving nearly 1,000 bowlers and even more donors and sponsors at El Mark-O Lanes in Casper, Wyoming.
The proceeds raised from Bowl for Jason’s Friends are the primary source of revenue for the funding we provide to Wyoming families enrolled in our program whose children are battling cancer, brain tumors or spinal cord tumors.
Bowling teams of 5 can REGISTER TODAY (https://www.jasonsfriends.org/bowl/) or call 307-235-3421. Start fundraising for the 2025 Bowl for Jason’s Friends!
Want to participate virtually? We have a Phantom Bowling option! For more information call 307-235-3421.
You still have time to participate.
Bowler Benefits
Each bowler is required to collect at least $100.00 to participate
- Celebrate your team efforts with one hour of bowling
- Receive an event t-shirt
- Enjoy free food and drinks
- Entry into door prize drawings for every $100 collected
- Prizes for top fundraising youth and adults
- Bowl a PERFECT 300 games and win $1,000
For more details about this awesome fundraiser, click here.
