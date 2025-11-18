Butch’s Bar Steps Up: Weekend Fundraiser Aims to Feed Local Families

This year has been a hard for families all Natrona County, which is why Butch's Bar is doing their part to help feed Natrona County families this Thanksgiving season.

This Friday and Saturday, Butch's Bar (also known as Butch's Happy Days), is hosting a party to help raise funds for the annual Birds N Bucks Thanksgiving Food Drive that is taking place on Friday, November 21st, 2025, at Walmart East in Casper.

The Butch's Bar Facebook page posted a flyer for the 2-day event, along with a caption that read:

We're raising funds for the annual Birds-N-Bucks Thanksgiving food drive benefitting CHA CARES! Come out this weekend, BOTH NIGHTS, and have some fun, with music supplied by DJ Nyke & DJ Trilly, with 100% of the drink special proceeds going to this awesome charity.

This is the fifth year in a row that Butch's Bar is hosting this fundraiser. There is no cover charge and 100% of the proceeds go to CHA Cares, which is hosting Birds N Bucks, along with Greiner Ford of Casper and Townsquare Media Casper.

To find out more about the annual Birds N Bucks Thanksgiving Food Drive (including how to receive assistance) and how you can help support families all across Natrona County this holiday season, click here.

