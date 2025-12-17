Party for a Purpose: Butch’s Bar Raising Funds for ‘Stuff the Van’ This Weekend

The annual Stuff the Van toy drive has been a Casper staple for almost three decades, and this weekend, one local area bar is getting in on the fundraising to help make sure all Natrona County kiddos have gifts under the Christmas tree.

Butch's Happy Days is hosting a pair of events this Friday and Saturday (December 19th and 20th), and you have a chance to party for a purpose.

The Butch's Bar Facebook page shared a cute little flyer with the details for the event, along with a caption that read:

It's that time of year again!

We're helping to raise money for the 28th annual Stuff the Van toy Drive benefitting CHA CARES, starting this Friday, but going on all weekend long! Come party with us for a great cause!

This is the fifth consecutive year Butch's Bar has hosted these fundraisers. There is no cover charge and 100% of the proceeds from the drink special is going to CHA Cares, that are hosting the Stuff the Van toy drive, along with your local Ford dealers and Townsquare Media Casper.

This is the twenty-eight year of the Stuff the Van toy drive. This year, the event is collecting toys and monetary donations for the over 1000 Casper area children in need this Christmas season. Find out other ways to donate and see what types of items that are needed by clicking here.

