If you're anything like me, some parts of the holiday season have you like "bah humbug". Don't get me wrong, I love the real "reason for the season" and of course the joy of seeing my children happy, especially the looks on their faces as they often their Christmas gifts, but so much commercialism has ruined my normal jovial spirit.

That means I can be a bit of grinch. That also means, I enjoy any and all renditions of the comedic, Christmas song, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch".

Sheridan, Wyoming native, Ian Munsick, has come with a country-esque version of the song and it is awesome! Late last week, he posted a video of his cover via his personal Instagram page.

As always, Ian nailed the cover. I know I'm not alone when I say this, but in addition to all of his awesome original songs, he could easily do a complete albums of just the covers he's done in 2025 alone.

Back in 2018, when the latest (newest?), animated "The Grinch" movie was released, rapper, Tyler, the Creator, did a remake of the classic Xmas song for the soundtrack of the film.

Get our free mobile app

Which version do you prefer? I'll be honest, I'm not even the biggest country music fan, but Ian's version gets my vote easy! That falsetto at the end (watch it again if you missed it), is just the icing on the cake of that cover.

Meet the Casper Couple Bringing a Fresh Twist to Car Air Fresheners Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke