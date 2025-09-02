Behind the Strings: Ian Munsick Reveals More of His Creative Secrets

Wyomingites always enjoy a good behind-the-scenes video, particularly when it's a hometown hero

Sheridan's own Ian Munsick recently shared another video breaking down his music making process, this time for his song titled: "Me Against the Mountain".

His process highlights not just his awesome singing abilities, but that fact that he plays numerous instruments.

Munsick even shared a little Easter egg, which was the fact that he highjacked a sound effect from DJ Khaled (that is definitely something you wouldn't normally expect to hear on a tradition country music record, but honestly, it fits perfectly.

If you've never seen the music video for "Me Against the Mountain", you can check out the wedding version of the song below. The video has garnered more than 2.8 million views in the last almost five years.

Ian also shared the rest of his upcoming tour dates for the reminder of 2025. He'll quite literally be traveling and doing shows throughout the country for the rest of year, with the closest tour date being in Billing, Montana, on Thursday, October 9th.

He'll back in the Cowboy State for the final tour date of the year on Thursday, December 11th, in Jackson.

