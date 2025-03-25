WATCH: Ian Munsick Drops Special Messages About Upcoming Shows

In case you've been living under a rock for the last couple of weeks, you may have missed the big announcement Ian Munsick made about his upcoming shows and concerts.

In addition to plethora of shows throughout the rest of March and early April, he's having his album release party in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 17th.

But that wasn't even the biggest news. Mr. Munsick will be headlining opening night of the "daddy of them all" (and also, what he called a bucket list event), Cheyenne Frontier Days, with fellow Wyoming native Chancey Williams.

Check out the video below, where Ian talks more in detail about CFD specifically.

In case you couldn't quite keep up with all the announcement for places and dates, here is the complete list of his upcoming shows before (and after), Cheyenne Frontier Days 2025.

Don't forget, you can also pre-order his new album, "Eagle Feather", which is set to be released on April 18th, 2025, by clicking here.

