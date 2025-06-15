Ian Munsick Breaks Down How He Makes a Song and It’s Truly Awesome to See

We always love seeing and hearing everything that Ian Munsick has going on and recently he shared an inside look out how he creates a song ("part 1" at least).

In addition to highlighting his awesome song writing skills, the video shows the Sheridan native playing a plethora of different instruments: acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass, guitar, harmonic and a bouzouki (I won't lie, I had to look that one up).

Personally, I got a kick out of him admitting that he sucks at drums (as a drummer myself, it kind of made me proud). He went on to say that he "stole" drums. What I'm sure he meant was that he downloaded a drum pattern from whatever recording software he was using.

It's always a pleasure watching Ian work, but it seems that making music isn't the only thing he's been up to. He was recently featured and tagged in a video for porkrinds.com on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Also, don't forget that Mr. Munsick will be performing along with Travis Tritt at this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days on Friday July 18th, 2025.

Tickets for that day, as well as the entire festival and other details, can be found here.

