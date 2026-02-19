Online algorithms are getting better and better when it comes to feeding us content, so when I recently got fed a movie trailer on YouTube with literally all the writing in a foreign language (including the title, captions and description), I watched it anyway.

Enter "They Will Kill You"

I'm not sure how I hadn't heard anything about this film before the time of this article, but I must admit, it looks awesome!

"They Will Kill You" is an upcoming action comedy horror film directed and co-written by Kirill Sokolov and produced by Andy Muschietti, the man who brought us "It: Welcome to Derry".

It stars the beautiful and talented Zazie Beets, who is probably best known for starring in the top two highest grossing R-rated movie franchises of all time (Deadpool & Joker respectively).

What is the premise of the film?

According to IMDb (the Internet Movie Database) page dedicated to the movie, the premise of the film is as follows:

A woman answers a help-wanted ad to be a housekeeper in a mysterious New York City high-rise, not realizing she is entering a community that has seen a number of disappearances over the years.

Check out the trailer below, but you might want to turn down your speakers or put in your headphones as it is NSFW.

*Be advised, the film is rated R, as is the trailer, so you may have to be logged in to YouTube to view it. Otherwise, you can see it here as well.*

When is the movie coming to theaters?

"They Will Kill You" is set to hit theaters on Friday, March 27th, 2026.

If I'm being 100% honest with myself, I have always been a fan of the grindhouse style of films (in many different subgenres, from Kung Fu and martials arts to horror and exploitation films). I can also admit to having a massive crush on Zazie Beets.

Regardless, this flick looks likes it's going to be all kinds of fun, and at that end of the day, isn't that what the movie experience is all about?

