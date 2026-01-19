The Rip: A Casper Movie Lover’s Honest Review

There are a few duos that always seem to shine onscreen, like Will Smith and Martin, Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, Lawrence, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, the list goes one and on. But one dynamic duo that doesn't get enough credit is Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

In the new Netflix film, The Rip, the two friends are reunited again and it is magical, to say the least. The film is loosely based on real events. Chris Casiano, a Miami-Dade Police Department captain, was involved in the real investigation that led to the film and also has a bit part on camera (he plays TNT Detective Al Pardo).

The plot involves heavily around police corruption and murder, but has some serious whodunit aspects, which is crazy when you think about it being based on real events. The film also boasts and all-star cast. Other than the aforementioned Damon and Affleck, it stars Steven Yuen (The Walking Dead), Sasha Calle (The Flash), and martial artist and action star, Scott Adkins.

If I were to rate the film on a scale of one to ten, I'd give it a solid nine. Why do I rate it so high, you ask? Because I greatly enjoyed all the twists and turns (most of which I did not see coming), and for me, that's a rarity. Most action movies don't have many surprises and even the whodunnits I've seen lately are super easy to figure out, so this was a very enjoyable overall. I was literally on the edge of my seat for most of the film.

Whether you're into to cop dramas or not, The Rip is one film I think most adults will enjoy.

