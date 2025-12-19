‘Wake Up Dead Man': A Real Casper Movie Lover’s Review

Since childhood, I have been a fan of mystery stories, from board games like Clue, to books starring Sherlock Holmes, to all films in the genre.

That is a good enough reason to explain my love for the Knives Out franchise. The third film, Wake Up Dead Man, was recently released on Netflix, and like its two predecessors, it is an awesome movie.

"Wake Up Dead Man" has an all-star that includes Daniel Craig, Josh Brolin, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, and the return to films of my man, Jeremy Renner. It's whodunnit worthy of the name. It is a must-see, especially if you're a fan of the first two.

"Wake Up Dead Man", according to the above trailer, is the best Knives Out movie yet. Personally, I wouldn't go that far. Like the other films in the trilogy, it's definitely good (great even), but to call it the best is something of a stretch.

Get our free mobile app

I rewatched the first two, just days after watching this installment, and in my humble, the order of the films from best to worst is as follows:

Knives Out (2019) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (2025)

The one really good thing about this series is, you don't have to watch them in order, at all. No matter what order you watch them in, you won't be lost. Other than Daniel Craig's lead of Benoit Blanc, no other character is in all three films and he is literally the only thing that ties the films together... other than the fact that they are all whodunnits.

20 Wyoming Cities and the Celebrities Who Perfectly Represent Them We asked ChatGPT to assign celebrities that capture each city's vibe and personality. Get ready to look at your city a little bit differently. Here are the celebrities for Wyoming's 20 largest cities. Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

Check Out These 20 Famous Left-handed Celebrities Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke