DJ Nyke Can’t Stop Talking About ‘Wonder Man’ — Here’s Why It’s a Must-Watch

A lot of folks are burned out on comic book movies and television shows and even the ones that aren't, are starting to lose faith in the Marvel/Disney conglomerate. I, on the other hand, am neither. I am a super fan, but I can honestly understand why some are tiring of the genre.

Don't Give Up Yet

I have kept my faith in the superhero onscreen world, even when some of the films and series have flopped. That being said, there have been some of those that I honestly believe were unfairly judged (like Eternals, for starters: I still think that was a great movie). She-Hulk, Miss Marvel and Ironheart all had their moments, but didn't quite grab the masses like Daredevil: Born Again (I have some very strong thoughts about why that is, but we'll move on for now).

I wasn't for sure how I was going to feel about Wonder Man. If you're not familiar with the character, fear not. I can guarantee you're not the only one. Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, is one of the West Coast Avengers and the love interest of the Scarlett Witch, at least in the comic books. Just off the strength of that sentence alone, you can see how this show could have major ramifications on upcoming events leading up to Avengers: Doomsday, with is scheduled for a December 2026 release.

I will say, in the source material, the character was portrayed as a White man, so it'll be interesting to see where this goes. This is not the first character race swap in the MCU. Nick Fury, played by Samuel L Jackson, was originally White in the comics, but Black in an alternate universe. After the success of the first phase of the MCU however, it was retconned into the comics that Black Nick Fury is the son of White Nick Fury (that is a VERY interesting read if you ever get the chance). Also, Taskmaster is male in the comic books, but female in the two live action films (Black Widow and Thunderbolts*).

Why Does the Lead Actor Look Familiar?

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing the title character. This isn't his first superhero role. He portrayed the villain, Black Manta, in both Aquaman films for DC and he also played Doctor Manhattan in The Watchmen television series on HBO Max.

Before we go any further, in case you haven't seen the trailer yet, check out it out now.

Get our free mobile app

This miniseries is following the previous Disney+ format of being eight episodes, but unlike other shows that made you wait a week for new episodes, the show in it's entirety is streaming now.

Some Small Spoilers Ahead, But Nothing Major

The episodes are about thirty minutes in length, so the premiere really has to get you and fast, and it does just that. You get a feel for the personality of Simon Williams within the first ten minutes. Also, there is a gaggle of star cameos within the first five minutes, most of which are playing themselves, but I was still shocked that even Disney could get some of them.

There is also a major tie-in with other MCU films (which shouldn't be a spoiler if you watched the trailer), but Trevor Slattery, played by Sir Ben Kingsley, makes his return. We haven't seen him since Shang Chi, but remember he started in Iron Man 3. His presence, timing and comedic talents alone should be enough to make anyone want to watch ay least the first episode.

There is also a very playful comedic aspect to the show that's not over the top, but adds a little something. Also, by the end of the first episode, you get a teaser that everything might not be exactly what it seems.

Wonder Man, so far, reminds me of everything that was good about WandaVision, which was one of the Disney+ early wins with the MCU television series.

If you're looking for something fun and a little different from the norm, give Wonder Man a shot. Again, off the strength of the first episode alone, it looks like this is going to be an interesting ride.

Actors Who Have Played Multiple Marvel Characters Talk about a Marvel multiverse — these 12 actors have played at least two (or in some cases three!) Marvel characters.

GAME ON: Video Games That Take Place in Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke