The New ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie Has a Secret Wyoming-Born Superhero in the Film

*If you haven't seen "Thunderbolts" yet, be warned, there are spoilers ahead. This could be considered a big one to some, but to others, not so much. Either way, tread lightly.*

Wyoming is known for a lot of things, but comic book superheroes is not one of them. That may be changing soon.

Thunderbolts* is currently (as of May 13th, 2025), the number one movie in the United State and Canada, and is kicking butt international as well. To date, it has already grossed 283.3 million globally.

While those are awesome numbers, especially for being released less than two weeks ago, other than the awesome storyline, and it's current semi-spoiler filled media campaign as The New Avengers (although Disney has clarified that the film's title was not formally retitled, just that the asterisk was "spelled out", meaning technically now, the film is titled: Thunderbolts: The New Avengers), Wyomingites have another reason to be excited.

A big secret has been that there is a future super hero (who was first a villain, at least in the original comic book source material), that is being introduced in this film. Although Disney has been trying to hide it over the last week (for instance, the Wikipedia entry for the character has been changed), the Wyoming-born character is indeed part of the main cast.

The equally talented and beautiful actress, Geraldine Viswanathan, is portraying a character in the film that goes by Mel, who has since been confirmed as Melissa Gold. The character was born in Shoshoni, Wyoming and had a very harsh upbringing, as well as young adult life. After first going by the alias "Screaming Mimi" as a small time criminal, she later took on the name "Songbird" and became a member of the Thunderbolts and later on, the Avengers.

Through the years, Melissa's powers have changed, but the one constant is that they are sound-based. These sonic powers range anywhere from giving her flight to sonic screams/bursts to low-level hypnotics.

The iconic Thunderbolts character was featured semi-prominently on the Marvel Avengers Assemble animated series that ran from 2012 through 2019, voiced by prolific Canadian voice actor, Jennifer Hale.

It has been a long time coming, but Wyoming may be on the map in a big way soon, at least as far as comic book superheroes and movies go. You may not know a lot about Songbird now, but her MCU future is looking bright.

Here's to hoping Disney/Marvel doesn't super slow play her rise to fame, like they did with General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross turning into a Red Hulk, which took a whopping 17years!

