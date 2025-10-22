Coverage Counts: Choosing the Best Cell Phone Carrier in Wyoming

If you are in the market for a new and/or different cell phone carrier in the wonderful state of Wyoming, be aware that we have limited options, at least in comparison to larger metropolitan areas.

With that being said, Wyomingites have a lot more options now than they did 25 years ago. More areas of the state are covered and more options other than just calls and texts (like internet and streaming), are more readily available.

There is always a new commercial with a carrier bragging about their coverage being better than their competitors, so we've done the research to find who is king in the Cowboy State.

Which Cell Phone Carrier Has the Best Coverage in Wyoming?

Cell phone and internet plan comparison site, WhistleOut, which updates daily, claims these three carriers are the best in our area.

Verizon - Best Overall:

80.56% 4G coverage in state

11.56% 5G coverage in state

Speeds up to 800Mbps

T-Mobile - Best 5G Coverage

63.53% 4G coverage in state

55.31% 5G coverage in state

Speeds up to 628Mbps

AT&T - Well-Rounded

54.2% 4G coverage in state

42.33% 5G coverage in state

Speeds up to 443Mbps

Are There Any Other Sources To Verify These Results?

Other other online sources, including CoverageMap.com, Navi and smaller cell phone service carrier, US Mobile, all say pretty much the same thing:

Verizon covers most of the state overall and has the best 4G

T-Mobile has the best 5G service in the state

AT&T is really good overall for the state

What Other Options Are There?

There are also several Mobile Virtual Network Operator (or MVNO), options. MVNOs are wireless communications services providers that do not own the wireless network infrastructure over which it provides services to its customers. An MVNO enters into a business agreement with a mobile network operator (MNO) to obtain bulk access to network services at wholesale rates, then sets retail prices independently.

Some of the more popular MVNOs include Mint Mobile, Cricket Wireless, and the aforementioned US Mobile that operate within our state.

While these options tend to offer cheaper monthly rates and lack of annual contracts, there are two major downsides:

Reduced speed due to data de-prioritization: If you are in a populated area (like Casper or Cheyenne), during a busy time, your MVNO data traffic will be given a lower priority than that of customers who subscribe directly to the network's parent company

If you are in a populated area (like Casper or Cheyenne), during a busy time, your MVNO data traffic will be given a lower priority than that of customers who subscribe directly to the network's parent company Gaps in rural coverage and roaming: When a limited number of people are using a tower, MVNO performance will be fine. However, if a sudden influx of users strains a rural tower, your MVNO service will be the first to suffer a slowdown.

These are all important things you need to know and consider when choosing a cell phone carrier. It also helps to know how often you travel and whether or not you have access to reliable WiFi connections when not on the road.

