These Are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Wyoming

Wyoming is by far one of the safest states to live compared to most of the country. That being said, like everywhere else on the planet, there is still a level of crime and dangerous crimes at that.

A semi-recent study conducted by the state living comparative website, AreaVibes, listed the top ten most dangerous cities in Wyoming (and for an additional bonus, the next five cities after the initial ten, bringing the grand total to fifteen).

What methodology was used to for ranking in this study?

The AreaVibes list of the most dangerous cities in Wyoming is derived from the FBI's uniform crime reporting program (UCR Program) from their most recent release. To compile this list, they used violent crime data (rape, murder, robbery and assault), per 100,000 people and only included Wyoming cities with a population of 5,000 or more. Displaying violent crime rates based on a population of 100,000 allows for an equal comparison for each city.

How does Wyoming rank on Violent Crimes compared to the rest of the U.S.?

The Cowboy State, according to the study, is well below the national average, along with our neighboring states, including Idaho, Utah and Nebraska.

Are "any" Wyoming cities really considered dangerous?

Keep in mind that the term "dangerous" is highly subjective in this case, as Wyoming's overall crime rate is low, but this how our "major" cities rank against each other.

Be prepared to be shocked by some of the towns on this list, as well as their ranking.

So without further ado, here are the "Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Wyoming" (and the next five from the full list).

