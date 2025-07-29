Fantastic Four: Hit or Miss? A Real Casper Movie Lover’s Review

After a very long wait (it's actually been almost a decade since the last Fantastic Four film, and while personally, I think that cast was excellent, that particular iteration of Marvel's first family was definitely a miss), I had high hopes for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps".

Sporting an even more stellar cast of veteran actors and actresses, being lead by crowd-favorite Pedro Pascal and the beautiful and talented Vanessa Kirby, as an avid comic book movie fan, "First Steps" managed to miss a few steps for me.

*Before we go any further, I will keep this spoiler free... or at least warn you prior to posting any spoilers.*

I give the film a solid 7 out of 10. It was good, but I didn't feel it was great. In my humble opinion, it suffers from some of the same issues of recent MCU films. The first being trying to set up something grandiose, instead of just working on the story at hand.

It has already been announced that the cast of this film will appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, but there's not really a lot to lead you into that.

Also, the film kind of leaves you with more questions than you get answers too, which is probably my biggest issue with it overall.

Again, I will say it was good, but I expected more. Considering all the "professional critics" were touting The Fantastic Four: First Steps as the best Fantastic Four film to date, I'd argue it was equal to, but not greater than the Fantastic Four (2005).

You definitely want to see it if your a fan of the MCU and the Fantastic Four, just don't expect it to be mind blowing. It's not a "miss", per say, but a base hit at best.

If you haven't seen the trailer (there is one below), then this may be considered a spoiler, so be aware, but you will finally see a more comic book accurate version of the world devourer, Galactus and the female version of the Silver Surfer (both being high points of the film), there were certain aspects of those characters that were semi-glazed over. That being said, they did look beautiful on screen.

Since I personally watched half of the theater leave once the film itself was over (apparently they've never seen an MCU film before), allow me to give you an insider tip... there is not one, but two post credits scene and one of them is a doozy!

