Hey Wyoming: Please Don’t Spoil ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Yes, it is that time again.

Let the begging begin.

Please, do not post spoilers for summer blockbuster film, Deadpool & Wolverine.

This is not the first time Marvel Entertainment has launched a "No Spoilers" campaign. The first major one was the "Don't Spoil the Endgame" campaign for the second half of the major superhero team film, Avengers: Endgame.

The second was for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was almost ironic, since Spider-Man actor, Tom Holland, was notorious for letting spoilers sleep during television interviews.

The official Marvel Facebook page shared an awesome photo of our anti-heroes, along with a caption that read:

Nice guys let you finish the movie first.

Experience #DeadpoolAndWolverine in theaters tonight. Get tickets now: Fandango.com/DeadpoolAndWolverine

In case you missed out on the final trailer and need a little teaser of what to expect, check it out below. If you're at work or around other people though, you may want to turn down the volume or at least put in those ear buds. Some of the language is a tad "NSFW" (not suitable for work).

I got a chance to watch the movie last night and on a scale of one to ten, I'm giving it a 9.9999. It's a close to being perfect as a comic book film can be. It definitely is right up there with the fan service from "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and boasting nearly as many as celebrity guest appearance as in Avengers: Endgame.

No wonder this no spoilers is such a big deal.

So the question is: when can I start posting spoilers?

There is no set amount of time, but the unspoken rule is to wait until at least after the first weekend, which means Monday (July 29th, 2024), at the ABSOLUTE earliest. If you can wait until a few days after is more ideal, but at least through the weekend.

Thanks for your cooperation. It is greatly appreciated.

