There is one sure fire way to teach a child a lesson they'll never forget and that's by trial and error.

Earlier this week, after a short grocery shopping trek, I decided one of my vehicles needed a good clean up. So my son and I stopped in at the east side location of Let Er Buck Cash Wash to get a quick clean. What started off as a routine car wash, ended up becoming a hilarious event that I'm sure neither myself or my 12-year-old son will ever forget.

What Happened First?

After leaving the 2nd Street Walmart location, I decided to teach my youngest son, Harlem, a lesson in Wyoming values about helping our fellow man in need, so we stopped on our way out of the parking lot and gave a panhandler a couple of bucks.

Afterwards, we headed to the car wash to clean off a bird feces attack. Midway through the cleaning, soap and water started seeping through the window crevices. It is worth noting that I have a late model convertible sport cars and if the windows are not rolled up correctly, well... you can imagine what happened.

A Hilarious Leakage Occurred

My poor child was the recipient of an unwanted shower. Normally, I probably would have been upset about the amount of liquid entering the inside of my foreign sports coupe, but the sudden horrific cries from my offspring turned the entire experience into comedic gold!

Had I not been laughing hysterically, I would have had the wherewithal to film the incident, but my tears of joy would not allow that to happen. Harlem's cries for help, only made my laughter more joyous (does that make me a bad parent?).

Get our free mobile app

My son thought it was the worst experience ever, until I shared my own personal horror story. I too had a similar incident in my other vehicle. The very first day with my Hummer H3, I had the sunroof open prior to taking it to the exact same car wash. Being a "new-to-me" vehicle, I did not close said sunroof correctly and had the same disaster befall me, only worse. After I told Harlem this (and witnessing his far too guttural laughter), he felt 100% better about the entire situation.

After a warm shower, he felt better, but I plan to to this story on his wedding day, high school graduation, or any other major event in his life for others to enjoy his misfortune. What can I say? My parents did the same thing to me and I'm pretty sure it only made me stronger in the long run.

Hey Wyoming: Top New Year’s Resolutions Americans Are Actually Choosing in 2026 Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke