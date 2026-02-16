Red Flag Warning Issued for Natrona County This Presidents Day

Casper and Natrona County are under a Red Flag Warning until 5:00 pm Monday evening. There is also a High Wind Watch that will take effect this evening, beginning at 11:00 pm and lasting until Tuesday, February 17th, 7:00 pm.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Elevated to critical fire weather threat continues during the afternoon Monday. This will occur for a large portion of central Wyoming, especially from eastern Sweetwater County and across Natrona County. These areas will see frequent wind gusts of 40 mph, possibly reaching 50. The critical fire weather threat will continue into the day Tuesday.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is also stating:

Dry and warm conditions return again today. Gusty winds will impact a few more locations, with the stronger gusts occurring from Rock Springs to Casper (the Wind Corridor). Critical fire weather will coincide in this area as well. Snow will develop over western portions late tonight. Winds will also increase over the Wind Corridor late tonight.

In case you wondering exactly what a Red Flag Warning means, it's defined as a high-level alert issued by the National Weather Service, indicating that critical weather conditions, specifically warm temperatures, very low humidity, and strong winds are occurring or expected within twenty-four hours, creating an extreme risk for rapid wildfire ignition and spread. It signifies a need to take immediate action to prevent fires.

We could see a drastic change in the weather by Tuesday. Temperatures today are expected to be in the low 60°s, with the low being around 42° this evening and possible snow and rainfall tomorrow.

