This winter has been one of the most mild and also warmest in Wyoming history. While much of the country has been blanketed in snow (like Georgia and Florida), most of the mountain states have been unseasonably warm. As matter of fact, records were set for all time high temperature throughout much of the Cowboy State. That being said, winter is returning, and sooner than you think.

READ MORE: Wyoming Heat Wave? Record Highs Shatter Across the State

Starting this evening (Monday, February 9th, 2026), there is a slight chance for snow, with a higher percentage chances of rain and snow on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming posted a graphic with a message that states:

Changing weather pattern to start the work week as snow pushes in from the west. Windy conditions across much of the area today with above average temperatures east of the Divide, albeit not as much today. Cooler tomorrow with even more precipitation chances to come. #WyWx

Get our free mobile app

Also, be aware of dangerous winds and extreme blow over risks around most of the state, including Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas, Casper, Midwest, Kaycee and Buffalo.

There is currently one road closure:

District 4 (Northeast) - Expect Delays 02/09/2026: 30 FT Extra Wide Oversize Load traveling on US 14, I-90 WB, WY 51 and WY 59.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke