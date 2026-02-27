High Fire Danger: Red Flag Warning Active in Natrona County Until This Evening

Warmer temperatures are once again potentially putting Wyoming in danger.

Casper, Natrona County and most of Central Wyoming will be under a Red Flag Warning, beginning at 11:00 am and lasting until 6:00 pm this evening (Friday, February, 27th, 2026).

What is a Red Flag Warning?

According to the National Weather Service:

Red Flag Warnings alert fire managers on federal lands to conditions that are highly

unfavorable for prescribed burns and that may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.

Red Flag Warnings are usually only issued during the spring and fall fire weather seasons,

February 15 – April 30 and October 1 - December 15. When warnings are issued, officials know to curtail planned burns and to be on the lookout for wildfires.

What residents need to know

Since a Red Flag Warning is the highest-level alert issued by the National Weather, there are things local residents need to be aware of, including:

Extreme Caution Needed: A simple spark can cause a major wildfire.

No Open Flames: Avoid using barbecues, fire pits, or smoking outdoors.

Avoid Equipment Sparks: Do not use lawnmowers, chainsaws, or grinders, and avoid driving/parking on dry grass.

Be Prepared: Keep emergency "Go Kits" ready and monitor local alerts.

Report Fires: Be vigilant and report any smoke immediately

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is also reporting:

Today will be another mild, dry and breezy to windy day across western and central Wyoming. Dry fuels and low humidity will bring critical fire weather to Fremont and Natrona Counties this afternoon.

Be prepared for higher than normal temperature over the weekend, with highs estimated to be in the high 50°s and low 60°s through Sunday, with a slight chance at rain showers by Sunday, but increasing by the evening hours.

