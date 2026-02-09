Every know and again, a movie comes out that's just fun. It's something that's not overly cerebral, but a fun ride just the same. This film is it.

"The Wrecking Crew" is Now Streaming

The Wrecking Crew is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive that stars retired WWE Superstar turned actor, Dave Bautista, and Jason Momoa, playing estranged half brothers looking into the murder of their father.

There are several actors and actresses in the film that are have played big roles in comic book films. Bautista as Drax in all three Guardians of the Galaxy films, the Christmas special and two Avengers films and Thor: Love and Thunder. Momoa played Arthur Curry/Aquaman in six of the DC Universe films. Temuera Morrison, is also in The Wrecking Crew and played Momoa's father in both Aquaman films and The Flash. Jacob Batalon who has a decent role in this film is probably best known for playing Tom Holland's best friend Ned in all the MCU Spider-Man films. Which lives the beautiful and talented, Morena Baccarin, who plays Ryan Reynold's love interest in all three Deadpool films.

Before we deep dive into the movie though, check out the trailer below.

A Buddy Cop Film With Twists and Turns

I would definitely say that "The Wrecking Crew" falls into the buddy cop genre. It also blends the comedy well with the action and ads a bit of the whodunnit aspects.The two leads, Bautista and Momoa, really play off of each other well, which makes the brother thing highly believable.

There are also some very deep family themes, which, if I'm being honest, actually caught me off guard and got me semi-teary eyed at different points during the movie.

What Do I Rate the Film Overall?

Out of a one-to-ten rating scale, I give "The Wrecking Crew" a solid 8. Initially I was going to rate it a 7.5, because some of the action scenes (like the helicopter/car chase), are straight out of the last couple of Fast & Furious films and totally unbelievable, but the sheer onscreen chemistry of Momoa and Bautista makes up for all the films very few shortcomings. Plus the addition of funnyman and veteran actor, Stephen Root, adds some much need levity in parts.

Were it not for the excessive swearing and violence, I'd say it would be a good family movie, but it is rated R, so it kind of depends on the age of your children and what you personally allow them to watch (that being said, there is no nudity, but plenty of "F-bombs").

Get our free mobile app

All in all, it's worth the watch, all two hours of it, and it kind of makes me hope we get more of the two leads in films together soon.

READ MORE: DJ Nyke Can't Stop Talking About "Wonder Man" - Here's Why It's a Must-Watch

DJ Nyke's Restaurant Wishlist for Casper Locations Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke