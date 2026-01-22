Coming up on Saturday, January 31st, 2026, funnyman extraordinaire, Amir K, is bring his hilarious and raunchy brand of comedy to Casper at The Rialto.

The writer, actor and comedian will be in town for two shows. The Rialto's Facebook event page states:

Get ready Casper!

Amir K, fresh off a world tour with the hilarious Theo Von, is heading to The Rialto Theater for his solo debut.

Known for his unique approach to stand-up, Amir delivers performances that are truly unforgettable. His improvised style and distinctive delivery are as unpredictable as they are entertaining. Amir's impeccable character work and captivating storytelling ability make him a crowd favorite wherever he performs.

Based in Los Angeles, Amir is a regular at the world’s top comedy clubs, including The Comedy Store, Comedy Cellar, Laugh Factory, and Improv. Don't miss your chance to experience this comedy sensation live as he brings his dynamic show to Casper. It’s stand-up like you've never seen before!

I've been fan of Amir K for a solid decade, so I've seen his evolution as a comedian. While he's always been funny to me, it's interesting to go back and watch some of his earlier work (like the video below). Although you occasionally get a hint of his accent, he's been in the states for quite some time now and it's not as prominent.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, January 31st, 2026 | Early Show: 5:00 Doors / 6:00 Show

Late Show: 8:15pm Doors / 9:00pm Show

WHERE: The Railto - 100 2nd St. Casper, WY

COST: Tickets start at $26.00 and go up to around $50.00

Get ready to have some laughs at one of Casper's best venues.

