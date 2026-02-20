Wyoming, Let’s Talk Pillows: How Often Are You Swapping Yours Out?

At almost fifty years old, I was just made aware that the optimal timeframe to keep a bed pillow is one year. This information was completely shockingly to me as the average time I kept pillows was five to six years! That being said, I replace my pillowcases a lot more often and I never sleep on a pillow without said pillowcase.

A Comedian Brought the Pillow Issue to the Light

One of my favorite female comedians, Kelsey Cook, semi-recently posted a Facebook Reel about replacing your pillows annually. I had never heard that before in my life, so I promptly Google-ed it, and to much to my surprise, it is true.

Check out Kelsey's 1-minute bit on it below.

What Is the Average Lifespan of a Bed Pillow?

According to the major hotel franchise chain, Marriott International, for optimal sleep, you should replace your bed pillows, on average, every 18 to 36 months. They also stated that there is no "blanket number", because ultimately, it depends on what type of pillow.

A Reddit discussion broke it down further by stating it depends on the materials each pillow is made with. For example:

Polyester: 6 months – 2 years

Down/Feather: 1 – 3 years

Memory Foam: 2 – 3 years

Latex: 3 – 4 years

Buckwheat: 10+ years (can last much longer with care)

How Often Do You Replace Your Bed Pillow?

We asked our social media audience how often they replace their pillows and got a multitude of different responses (check them out below). I must admit, seeing other Wyoming residents' responses made me feel slightly better about myself. Apparently, I'm not the only person that never put an expiration date on my bed pillows.

