Rapper Prof Has a Message for Casper and Fans Are Loving It [VIDEO]

Now that most of state is aware of the upcoming Hip-Hop concert at the Ford Wyoming Center, one of the headliners, Prof, dropped a special message for Casper and the rest of the state.

The Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared the video along with a caption that read:

April 6. Yelawolf. Prof. That Mexican OT.

Ford Wyoming Center. Casper, WY

You heard the man...buy your tickets now. https://bit.ly/49xzKXX

Along with the two headliners, the special guest for the show is down south wordsmith, That Mexican OT (the OT stands for Outta Texas).

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Monday, April 6th, 2026 | Doors open at 6:00 pm, show starts at 7:00 pm

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Dr, Casper, WY 82601

COST: $77.80 and up

If you are a fan of rap music, this is the one Casper concert you don't want to miss.

