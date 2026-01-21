Rapper Prof Has a Message for Casper and Fans Are Loving It [VIDEO]

Rapper Prof Has a Message for Casper and Fans Are Loving It [VIDEO]

Ford Wyoming Center via Facebook

Now that most of state is aware of the upcoming Hip-Hop concert at the Ford Wyoming Center, one of the headliners, Prof, dropped a special message for Casper and the rest of the state.

READ MORE: Big Concert News: Yelawolf and Prof Coming to Casper's Ford Wyoming Center

The Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared the video along with a caption that read:

April 6. Yelawolf. Prof. That Mexican OT.
Ford Wyoming Center. Casper, WY
You heard the man...buy your tickets now. https://bit.ly/49xzKXX

Along with the two headliners, the special guest for the show is down south wordsmith, That Mexican OT (the OT stands for Outta Texas).

104.7 KISS-FM logo
Get our free mobile app

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Monday, April 6th, 2026 | Doors open at 6:00 pm, show starts at 7:00 pm
WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Dr, Casper, WY 82601
COST: $77.80 and up

If you are a fan of rap music, this is the one Casper concert you don't want to miss.

22 Items You Can't Bring Inside the Ford Wyoming Center

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

EVERY Major Artist That Has Performed at Casper Events Center 1982-2024

Here are all of the major artists that have ever performed at the Casper Events Center IN ORDER. (Now the Ford Wyoming Center)
Categories: Casper Events, Casper News, Videos, Wyoming News

More From 104.7 KISS-FM