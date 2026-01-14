Big Concert News: Yelawolf and Prof Coming to Casper’s Ford Wyoming Center

Get ready for a Hip-Hop concert like no other coming this Spring to the Ford Wyoming Center. Casper is welcoming Yelawolf and Prof, with special guest That Mexican OT, on Monday, April 6th, 2026.

Yelawolf Returns

The Nashville-based rapper and founder of Slumerican, born Michael Wayne Atha, will be bringing his high-energy, outlaw style back to Casper. His first time in Oil City was for the grand opening of Jeffree Star's Makeup and Meat store, which featured a concert at David Street Station about three years ago.

Prof, real name, Jacob Lukas Anderson, is an underground Hip-Hop icon. He has released seven albums and three EPs since coming on the scene in 2007. Be prepared for dope lyrics and raw rap skill.

Down South heavyweight rap artist, That Mexican OT, will also be bringing the heat during the show.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Monday, April 6th, 2026 | Doors open at 6:00 pm, show starts at 7:00 pm

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Dr, Casper, WY 82601

COST: to be announced

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (January 16th, 2026), at the Ford Wyoming Center box office and online. Stay tuned for your chance to get your tickets early to beat the office and even a chance to win your way in!

