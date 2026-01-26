World-Famous Violinist Lindsey Stirling Is Headed to Casper This Summer

The Ford Wyoming Center is welcoming violinist, songwriter and dancer, Lindsey Stirling, to Casper coming up this August.

A press release from the Ford Wyoming Center states:

JUST ANNOUNCED!

Violin sensation Lindsey Stirling brings her Duality Untamed Tour with Pvris

to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY!

Friday, August 7

Tickets on sale Friday, January 30 at 10 AM

Stay tuned for presale information.

Don’t miss this unforgettable night of music, movement, and magic.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Friday, August 7th, 2026 | 8:00 pm.

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Drive, Casper, WY 82601

COST: to be announced

Lindsey has been "wowing" audiences around the world for the better part of two decades. This is your chance to see her "Duality Untamed" tour live and in living color.

