One of the most unique music experiences is making it's way to the Ford Wyoming Center this coming September. If you're a fan of rock, heavy metal or classic orchestra, this is genre-bending show you will not want to miss.

The Rock Orchestra Is Coming to Casper

A press release from the Ford Wyoming Center states:

Created in 2020 by producer Nathan Reed, The Rock Orchestra reimagines legendary Rock & Metal through the grace, power, and precision of classical music. Backed by a stunning gothic visual world, this collective of world-class musicians delivers a beautifully dark, high-impact concert experience unlike anything else on the road today.

With more than 400 performances and over 500,000 fans worldwide in just four years, every show is a unique journey — blending two of the greatest genres on Earth in a way you’ve never heard before.

Event Details

WHEN: September 11th, 2026 | Doors open at 7:00 pm, show starts at 8:00 pm

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Drive, Casper, WY 82601

COST: to be announced

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 20th, 2026, at 10:00 am. Keep on eye out on the Ford Wyoming Center's social media pages though, as they usually tend to do a "beat the box off chance a day or two prior.

Prepare yourself for iconic songs, powerful orchestration, and an unforgettable night of music.

