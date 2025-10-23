The Trick or Treat Trail Creeps Back Into the Ford Wyoming Center

One the biggest (if not the largest), Halloween event of the year in Casper is coming back to the Ford Wyoming Center for another spooktacular year.

The Trick or Treat Trail, presented by The Science Zone, will be taking place this Sunday, October 26th, 2025, and as always, is free to the public.

The Trick or Treat Trail Facebook event page states:

Trick-or-Treat Trail

A Casper Halloween Favorite!

2:00–2:45 PM | Calmer Trail Time

3:00–7:00 PM | Open to All

Dress to impress — prizes for the

best costumes!

Candy, costumes, and spooky fun await!

Volunteers are still needed, if you think you have what it takes to be scary.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Sunday, October 26th, 2023 | 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm (calmer time from 2:00 pm - 2:45 pm)

WHERE: The Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Drive, Casper, WY 82601

COST: Free!

To get involved and/or to be included as a sponsor for the event, please contact Keri at The Science Zone via email at keri.owen@thesciencezone.org or by phone at 307-473-9663. Booth space is still available.

