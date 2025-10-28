Casper Couple Goes All Out for Halloween Decorating [PHOTOS]

One of the best things about Halloween (other than the excess of free candy), is all the extravagant and spooky decorations. A well decorated house is often more appreciated than good costume.

A Casper couple has taken their love of All Hallow's Eve to the next level with their home decorations. MaryJane Capasso and her boyfriend have going all out for the last few years.

I had the chance to chat briefly with MaryJane about her frightening awesome outside decor. She stated:

I have been decorating for Halloween pretty much since I was a teenager. But we really started going crazy with it when my boyfriend moved in 4 years ago, since he is as crazy about Halloween as I am. We love the season and the fun of old school trick or treating and want to give kids a fun place to go to. We will be passing out candy for all ages Halloween night.

Their spooktacular home is located at 1608 South Jackson Street. Check out these pics of their outstandingly awesome Halloween decorations and to forget to stop by this Friday night to see it in person.

Inside the Casper Couple Bringing Halloween Magic to the Neighborhood Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke