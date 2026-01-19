The Force Was Strong in Denver: Star Wars Creator George Lucas Spotted at Broncos Game

Star Wars fans are one of the biggest groups on planet earth. As a member of the "Star Warriors" myself, I get excited for any and all Star Wars based news, including anything about the franchise creator, George Lucas.

READ MORE: Kathleen Kennedy Steps Down as Head of Lucasfilm

The Colorado-based news and spotlight Facebook page, I'm From Denver, posted a pair of photos of Lucas with his wife, Mellody Hobson, following the Broncos' 3-point, overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday (January 17th, 2026).

For those that don't know, Hobson is a minority owner of the Denver Broncos, making history as the first Black woman with an equity stake in an NFL team, joining the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group that purchased the team back in 2022. She is now in her fourth year as an owner.

Get our free mobile app

Lucas and Hobson have been married since 2013. The couple started dating 2006 after meeting at a business conference the prior year. They share a daughter together, born via surrogate in August 2013.

10 Actors Who Turned Down Star Wars Roles

Check Out These 20 Famous Left-handed Celebrities Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke