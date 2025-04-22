Celebrate ‘Star Wars Day’ at Washington Park in Casper

Fans of the media franchise Star Wars, across the world, know that May 4th is unofficially observed as Star Wars Day, (because May the 4th is a pun on the icon movie phrase: may the Force be with you).

This year, Casper residents of all ages can celebrate Star Wars Day with other fans at Washington Park on May 4th, from 2:00 pm - 11:00pm.

There will be several events, games and prices, including:

Free inflatable light sabers for the kids while supplies last!





Costume Contest (all ages)





STAR WARS face painting with Merrily the Clown (2-6 pm)





Grogu Egg Hunt (aka Baby Yoda)





Jimmy C the Comedian





Awesome vendors





Food trucks: Eat All Day LLC and Blessed Beans





Bouncy house and the Double Slide (for kids and adults)





4 Square Volleyball





Corn hole





FREE outside movie on the big screen - Star Wars: A New Hope

The official MayThe4thCasper.com website states:

Bring a chair and possibly warm gear. We'll have canopies if the weather calls for wet stuff. Don't forget to bring your STAR WARS memorabilia and or wear your favorite STAR WARS costume so we can admire your coolness!!!

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: May 4th, 2025 | 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm

WHERE: Washington Park - 951 South Jefferson Street

COST: the event is FREE, but there will be local vendors on hand selling their wares

Ten percent of the vendor proceeds go to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.

Bring the entire family out to share enjoy all the fun that is Star Wars.

