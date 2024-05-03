Celebrate ‘Star Wars Day’ and ‘Free Comic Book Day’ Together in Casper

It will be years before this happens again, but Star Wars Day and Free Comic Book Day just so happen to coincide on the same day this year.

What is Star Wars Day?

Star Wars Day is an unofficial holiday that is celebrated annually on May 4th, which is affectionately referred to as "May the Fourth", because it sounds like "may the force be with you" (the famous catchphrase from the films). It has been observed by fans for decades, but according to Wikipedia, the first recorded reference to the date was May 4, 1979, the day after Margaret Thatcher was elected as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

There are many ways to celebrate, which encompass everything from watching the films, television series and cartoons, to cosplaying, getting Star Wars-themed tattoos (of which I have one), to pretty much anything imaginable.

What is Free Comic Book Day?

Free Comic Book Day is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to attract new readers to independent comic book stores by giving away a plethora of free comic books. It generally takes place on the first Saturday of the month of May, with it's first year taking place in 2002.

This year, Spellbound Apothecary and Entertainment, located inside the Eastridge Mall, will be celebrating with an event starting at 11:00 am.

Their official Free Comic Book Day Facebook event page states:

Celebrate May the Fourth with free comics on us! Come stop by and choose your comics. 3 per person at no cost to you! Enjoy comics and company at Spellbound!

Whether you're a comic book fan or a Star Wars fan, enjoy both and possibly meet some like minded individuals this Saturday.

