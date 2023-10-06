‘Spellbound Apothecary and Entertainment’ Is Now Open in Casper’s Eastridge Mall

&#8216;Spellbound Apothecary and Entertainment&#8217; Is Now Open in Casper&#8217;s Eastridge Mall

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

Casper has a brand new specialty store inside the Eastridge Mall.

Spellbound Apothecary and Entertainment is now open. Located directly across from Best Buy, the store is "Casper's newest metaphysical store, witchcraft supplies, comics, games, dice and more!"

Their soft opening was Sunday, October 1st, 2023.

Check out these photos of the store, both inside and out.

