Casper’s Eastridge Mall Entrance to Target Now Open Just in Time for the Holidays

It seems like it's been over a year (has it been?), since the Eastridge Mall internal entrance to Target was last opened.

Good news though, Casper shoppers... it is now open again!

Get our free mobile app

While it was only a minor inconvenience having to walk outside the mall to get into Target, with the temperature rapidly dropping, and holiday shopping get closer, the timing could not have been anymore perfect.

Keep in mind, Eastridge Mall hours (right now), are as follows:

Monday through Thursday: 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Friday and Saturday: 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Sunday: noon to 6:00 pm

Target has slightly different hours from the rest of the mall. They are open 8:00 am - 10:00 pm, seven days a week, with the Starbucks Cafe staying open until 8:00 pm, and the CVS Pharmacy closing at 7:00 pm.

'Yellowstone' Television Series Now Has Food Products in Wyoming Stores Gallery Credit: Walmart.com