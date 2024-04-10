No More Hardcopies: Best Buy Casper Says Goodbye to Movie Section

We knew it was coming eventually, but it happened sooner than we were initially expecting.

It is the end of an era.

Earlier this year (January 25th, 2024), I shred the news that Best Buy was planning on completely phasing out their DVD and Blu-ray sections by the end of 2024. Well, for our Casper location, inside the Eastridge Mall, that day is tomorrow, Thursday, April 11th, 2024.

So, who's next to phase out hardcopies of movies?

It's looking like Target is next in line. The movie section in our local store (which is also located inside the mall), has dwindled significantly over the course of the last year and some change.

Will Casper still be able to purchase hardcopies of new movies locally?

While some grocery stores, like Albertsons and Ridley's Family Markets, do carry a select few new releases, and stores like Big Lots have clearance bins, Walmart is pretty much our last hope for new hardcopies. Other than that, we will be forced to purchase online.

I have voiced my displeasure at removing all hardcopies, for reasons which include:

Bonus features - Gag Reels, behind the scenes, etc.

Not having to worry about internet connectivity

Rewind and fast-forward (without waiting for buffering)

The ability to slow motion my favorite scenes

I do realize that times change, but this is really limiting options for hardcore cinephiles (a.k.a. movie lovers), like myself.

