Casper ‘Best Buy’ Location Now Open To Everyday Shoppers

COVID-19 continues to affect a lot of businesses, but everyday more Casper stores are reopening. Today (Monday, June 15th, 2020), marks the reopening of Best Buy in the Eastridge Mall to regular shopping.

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

The Casper Best Buy location is offering free face masks and a hand sanitizing station as you enter the store. Masks are recommended, but not mandatory for customers. For now, you can only enter through the outside entrance. The inside mall entrance is still closed.

According to the official BestBuy.com website:

Wherever local regulations permit, stores are now open. Our Blue Shirts have returned to offer the same high-quality in-store experience, now with enhanced safety measures per CDC guidelines. No appointment needed. Be sure to check your local store page for hours, then stop in. For your safety, and that of our employees, we ask that you wear a face mask or covering before entering the store. All our employees are following several safety guidelines, including wellness checks, personal protective equipment, and social distancing. In addition, we’ll be limiting store traffic levels to ensure that we can maintain CDC social distancing guidelines. We’re taking this seriously so we can get it right, and we’ll be here when you’re ready.

As today was their first day back open at full capacity, their stock was lower than normal. Staff was on hand to assist customers with online ordering options.