The wait is finally over!

The Casper Jump Craze location is reopening tomorrow (Friday, April 19th, 2024).

Children of all ages, and honestly, a large number of us adult types, are very excited for the indoor trampoline park to reopen.

The official Jump Craze - Casper WY Facebook page shared the news with a Reel and a caption that read:

You read that correctly!! We will be open for business, Friday, April 19th. Come check out all the the new features we have to offer!! Don't forget to fill out our online waiver ahead of time to save you the extra lines. jumpcrazeusa.com #seeyoualltomorrow #jumpcraze

The online waiver form update is definitely a nice touch for parents.

What type of updates are they unveiling?

Jump Craze has added their new "air court", which boasts both basketball and soccer goals. The also shared a video of the new "airbag" which will replace their old foam pit.

The new playground area looks awesome. That will most definitely be a high point for the younger/smaller children.

Get our free mobile app

All of their new upgrades look pretty awesome. I know I personally can't wait to take my kiddos to check out the new and improved Jump Craze.

Here Are the Stores Casperites Want in the Eastridge Mall Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke